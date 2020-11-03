Pindula

+
<small>Stats last updated: 3 November 2020:1354HRS</small>
  
 
Latest revision as of 11:56, 3 November 2020

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zim Last Year Lost 30-34t Of Gold Through Smuggling 03 Nov 2020

Teachers’ Unions Fight Over Salary Negotiations 03 Nov 2020

‘Run Home When You See Them Coming’, Matemadanda Says Soldiers Will Crush Protests 03 Nov 2020

Chamisa Says Church Should Exorcise Zimbabwe Of Demons 03 Nov 2020

Logarusic Criticises ‘British Brigade’ Trio 03 Nov 2020

Law Society of Zimbabwe Warns Of Bogus Law Firm 03 Nov 2020

Murehwa Villagers Bought And Ate Murdered Boy’s Flesh Unawares 03 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.png
  • Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
  • Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
  • Eish

   

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks

   

Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8389 205 7939 245

Stats last updated: 3 November 2020:1354HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


