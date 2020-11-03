Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 11:56, 3 November 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zim Last Year Lost 30-34t Of Gold Through Smuggling 03 Nov 2020
Teachers’ Unions Fight Over Salary Negotiations 03 Nov 2020
‘Run Home When You See Them Coming’, Matemadanda Says Soldiers Will Crush Protests 03 Nov 2020
Chamisa Says Church Should Exorcise Zimbabwe Of Demons 03 Nov 2020
Logarusic Criticises ‘British Brigade’ Trio 03 Nov 2020
Law Society of Zimbabwe Warns Of Bogus Law Firm 03 Nov 2020
Murehwa Villagers Bought And Ate Murdered Boy’s Flesh Unawares 03 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
- Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
- Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
- Eish
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8389
|205
|7939
|245
Stats last updated: 3 November 2020:1354HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.