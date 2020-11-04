Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
“A GNU Is Necessary Now,” – MDC 04 Nov 2020
Rushwaya Says She Is Licensed To Possess Gold, Exonerates 1st Lady 04 Nov 2020
COSAFA: Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors Lose To Tanzania 04 Nov 2020
United Refineries Update On Suspension Of Operations 04 Nov 2020
Mupfumira Wants Judge To Excuse Himself From Her Corruption Case 04 Nov 2020
200k Passports Processed During Lockdown – Kazembe 04 Nov 2020
Yvonne Mangunda Joins Dynamos FC 04 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
- Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
- Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
- Eish
Gallery of the Week
Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8427
|212
|7967
|248
Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.