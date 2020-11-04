Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 63: Line 63:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 8389
+
| 8427
| 205
+
| 212
| 7939
+
| 7967
| 245
+
| 248
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 3 November 2020:1354HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 18:28, 4 November 2020

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

“A GNU Is Necessary Now,” – MDC 04 Nov 2020

Rushwaya Says She Is Licensed To Possess Gold, Exonerates 1st Lady 04 Nov 2020

COSAFA: Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors Lose To Tanzania 04 Nov 2020

United Refineries Update On Suspension Of Operations 04 Nov 2020

Mupfumira Wants Judge To Excuse Himself From Her Corruption Case 04 Nov 2020

200k Passports Processed During Lockdown – Kazembe 04 Nov 2020

Yvonne Mangunda Joins Dynamos FC 04 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • #JusticeForCalvin - Zimbabweans use social media to find the driver in Cal_Vin's hit and run fatal accident
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.png
  • Victoria Falls - One of the seven wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is a place of interest to visit during Zimbabwe's summer. Recently the country's second stock exchange, The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, was opened in the town.
  • Chinhoyi - Zimdancehall artist Jah Master on Tuesday made up with a Chinhoyi fan he kicked off stage over the weekend.
  • Eish

   

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks

   

Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8427 212 7967 248

Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=94600"