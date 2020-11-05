Pindula

==[[File:Twitter_NEW.png|30px|link=]] Trending on Zim Social Media==
+
[[File:Victoria_Falls_Stock_Exchange.png|200px|right|link=]]
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Gallery of the Week==
 
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''
 
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Soda Warns Residents Against Incentivising ZESA Workers 05 Nov 2020

FULL TEXT: ‘The Elders’ Praise Zimbabwe’s National Citizens Convention 05 Nov 2020

ZANU PF Threatens To Vaporise MDC-A Over US, British Sanctions 05 Nov 2020

UEFA Europa League Fixtures Today 05 Nov 2020

Parliament Empathises With Murdered Murewa Boy’s Family 05 Nov 2020

Timo Werner Converts 2 Penalties, Man United, PSG Lose… UEFA Champions League Results 05 Nov 2020

ZIMSEC Exams Won’t Be Deferred – Murwira 05 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
  • ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
  • #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19

   

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Gallery of the Week

Cal_Vin - The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a hit and run car accident.

  • Calvin-nhliziyo.jpg
  • Cal Vin Performing.jpg
  • Cal Vin Album Sleeve.jpg
  • Cal vin holding up his award.jpg
  • Cal Vin Portrait.jpg
  • Cal Vin in Traditional Garb.jpg

Galleries from previous weeks

   

Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8427 212 7967 248

Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


