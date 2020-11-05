Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|Line 31:
|Line 31:
|−
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Gallery of the Week==
|+
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Gallery of the Week==
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''
<gallery mode=slideshow>
<gallery mode=slideshow>
|Line 46:
|Line 46:
|+
==Recently Updated Profiles==
==Recently Updated Profiles==
Latest revision as of 09:21, 5 November 2020
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Soda Warns Residents Against Incentivising ZESA Workers 05 Nov 2020
FULL TEXT: ‘The Elders’ Praise Zimbabwe’s National Citizens Convention 05 Nov 2020
ZANU PF Threatens To Vaporise MDC-A Over US, British Sanctions 05 Nov 2020
UEFA Europa League Fixtures Today 05 Nov 2020
Parliament Empathises With Murdered Murewa Boy’s Family 05 Nov 2020
Timo Werner Converts 2 Penalties, Man United, PSG Lose… UEFA Champions League Results 05 Nov 2020
ZIMSEC Exams Won’t Be Deferred – Murwira 05 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
- ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
- #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8427
|212
|7967
|248
Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.