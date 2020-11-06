Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
__NOTOC__
 
__NOTOC__
 +
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
 
==[[File:Video Icon.png|40px|link=]] Featured Video Of the Week==
 
==[[File:Video Icon.png|40px|link=]] Featured Video Of the Week==
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/QHUzjbvk-Jc||||frame|}}
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/QHUzjbvk-Jc||||frame|}}

Latest revision as of 06:59, 6 November 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Former US Ambassador Likens Trump To Mugabe 06 Nov 2020

Justice Erica Ndewere Suspended 06 Nov 2020

ZAPU Warns Of Plot To Erase Gukurahundi Evidence 06 Nov 2020

Abednico Bhebhe To Challenge Khupe For MDC-T Presidency 06 Nov 2020

Chin’ono Taken To The Anti-corruption Court For Tweeting 06 Nov 2020

There Are No Teachers And Masks In Schools – Minister 06 Nov 2020

477 Nurses Suspended In Bulawayo Alone 06 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
  • ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
  • #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19

   


Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8427 212 7967 248

Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=94630"