Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
__NOTOC__
__NOTOC__
|−
Pindula is a
|+
Pindulais a to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
==[[File:Video Icon.png|40px|link=]] Featured Video Of the Week==
==[[File:Video Icon.png|40px|link=]] Featured Video Of the Week==
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/QHUzjbvk-Jc||||frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/QHUzjbvk-Jc||||frame|}}
Revision as of 06:59, 6 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
“US Democracy Is A Hoax,” Reactions To US Election 08 Nov 2020
We’re Not Asking For More Like Oliver Twist – Teachers 08 Nov 2020
Workers Fume Over “Unilateral Decisions” On Salaries 08 Nov 2020
AFCON: Loga Remains “Realistic” Ahead Of Algeria Match 08 Nov 2020
COSAFA: Young Mighty Warriors Record First Win 08 Nov 2020
WATCH: “Ginimbi Was Alive When We Pulled Him Out” – Witness 08 Nov 2020
Elton Chigumbura To Retire After Pakistan Tour 08 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
- ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
- #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8427
|212
|7967
|248
Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.