Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos

Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition

ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.

#DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19





Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths 8427 212 7967 248

Stats last updated: 4 November 2020:2027HRS

