Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

“US Democracy Is A Hoax,” Reactions To US Election 08 Nov 2020

We’re Not Asking For More Like Oliver Twist – Teachers 08 Nov 2020

Workers Fume Over “Unilateral Decisions” On Salaries 08 Nov 2020

AFCON: Loga Remains “Realistic” Ahead Of Algeria Match 08 Nov 2020

COSAFA: Young Mighty Warriors Record First Win 08 Nov 2020

WATCH: “Ginimbi Was Alive When We Pulled Him Out” – Witness 08 Nov 2020

Elton Chigumbura To Retire After Pakistan Tour 08 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
  • ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
  • #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19

   


Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8531 273 8005 253

Stats last updated: 8 November 2020:2042HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


