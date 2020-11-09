Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Two Nations In Jeopardy, is a short documentary from the 80s on Zimbabwe's economic dependence on its then "bitter enemy", Apartheid South Africa. The video features individuals such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Simba Makoni, Eddie Cross, and other politicians.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Hwange Poachers Ordered To Pay US$48 000 For A Buffalo 09 Nov 2020
Schools ‘Lock Out’ Learners 09 Nov 2020
Mnangagwa’s Ministers The Worst Ever – Mliswa 09 Nov 2020
Dynamos Records One Positive Coronavirus Case 09 Nov 2020
PICTURES: Ginimbi’s Sprawling Domboshava Mansion 09 Nov 2020
Coronavirus: Children Better Off In School Than At Home – Mahomva 09 Nov 2020
Zimbabwe’s Top Politicians Criticised For Shaming Women 09 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
- ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
- #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8561
|284
|8023
|254
Stats last updated: 9 November 2020:2222HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.