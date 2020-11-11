Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.  
 
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 10/11/2020 10 Nov 2020

‘Bruised’ Khupe Suspends MDC-T Nominations 10 Nov 2020

Full List Of The Warriors Squad Travelling To Algeria 10 Nov 2020

MSD Forecasts Heavy Rain Across The Country 10 Nov 2020

Marshall Munetsi Ruled Out Of Warriors/Algeria Matches 10 Nov 2020

FOREX AUCTION: Zim Dollar Official Rate 10 November 2020 10 Nov 2020

Ponzi Scheme Directors Vanish With US$2 Million 10 Nov 2020



Twitter NEW.png Trending on Zim Social Media

  • Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
  • ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
  • #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19

   


Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8561 284 8023 254

Stats last updated: 9 November 2020:2222HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


