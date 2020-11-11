Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
==[[File:Video Icon.png|40px|link=]] Featured Video Of the Week==
==[[File:Video Icon.png|40px|link=]] Featured Video Of the Week==
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://
|+
{{#ev:youtube|https://./||||frame|}}
|−
''This week's featured video, '''
|+
''This week's featured video, '''''', is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's [[]].
Latest revision as of 02:55, 11 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 10/11/2020 10 Nov 2020
‘Bruised’ Khupe Suspends MDC-T Nominations 10 Nov 2020
Full List Of The Warriors Squad Travelling To Algeria 10 Nov 2020
MSD Forecasts Heavy Rain Across The Country 10 Nov 2020
Marshall Munetsi Ruled Out Of Warriors/Algeria Matches 10 Nov 2020
FOREX AUCTION: Zim Dollar Official Rate 10 November 2020 10 Nov 2020
Ponzi Scheme Directors Vanish With US$2 Million 10 Nov 2020
Trending on Zim Social Media
- Zanu-PF - This week, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs threatened that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition
- ZESA - Zimbabwean's on Twitter are complaining about the national power utility company's irregular power cuts and an unreliable token recharge system.
- #DropZimDebt - A call by ZIMCODD and activists for a debt relief plan for Zimbabwe given the economic impact of COVID-19
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8561
|284
|8023
|254
Stats last updated: 9 November 2020:2222HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.