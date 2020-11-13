Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 23:
|Line 23:
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
|−
|+
==[[File:Twitter_NEW.png|30px|link=]] Trending on Zim Social Media==
==[[File:Twitter_NEW.png|30px|link=]] Trending on Zim Social Media==
* '''[[Zanu-PF]]'''<small>'' - This week, [[Patrick Chinamasa]], Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs [https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Zanu%20PF%22 threatened] that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition''</small>
* '''[[Zanu-PF]]'''<small>'' - This week, [[Patrick Chinamasa]], Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs [https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Zanu%20PF%22 threatened] that the party would use its majority in parliament to enact laws that make life hard for the opposition''</small>
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
|+
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Gallery of the Week==
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''
'''[[Cal_Vin]]''' ''- The late Bulawayo based rapper died on Saturday, 24 October 2020, following a [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ hit and run car accident.]''
<gallery mode=slideshow>
<gallery mode=slideshow>
Latest revision as of 04:43, 13 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa Demands Apology From NewsDay Over ‘Malicious’ Story 12 Nov 2020
7 ‘Senseless’ Recent Murders Involving Close Relatives 12 Nov 2020
FULL TEXT: Chin’ono To Make Freedom Bid At High Court 12 Nov 2020
Family Loses US$87 000, R39 000 To Armed Robbers 12 Nov 2020
Police Grant Friends Of Ginimbi Permission To Hold Farewell Party 12 Nov 2020
Hubby Of Woman Who Beheaded Her 4 Children Speaks 12 Nov 2020
PICTURES: Mourners Gathered At The Boora Homestead 12 Nov 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8561
|284
|8023
|254
Stats last updated: 9 November 2020:2222HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.