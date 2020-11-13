Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa Demands Apology From NewsDay Over ‘Malicious’ Story 12 Nov 2020

7 ‘Senseless’ Recent Murders Involving Close Relatives 12 Nov 2020

FULL TEXT: Chin’ono To Make Freedom Bid At High Court 12 Nov 2020

Family Loses US$87 000, R39 000 To Armed Robbers 12 Nov 2020

Police Grant Friends Of Ginimbi Permission To Hold Farewell Party 12 Nov 2020

Hubby Of Woman Who Beheaded Her 4 Children Speaks 12 Nov 2020

PICTURES: Mourners Gathered At The Boora Homestead 12 Nov 2020



Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8561 284 8023 254

Stats last updated: 9 November 2020:2222HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


