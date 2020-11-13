Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Govt Tables Improved Salary Offer 13 Nov 2020

ZIMSEC Shelves Exams Setting After Payment Dispute With Examiners 13 Nov 2020

CIO Report Exposes Diamond Looting Cartels 13 Nov 2020

Chiwenga, Marry Battle For Property Far From Over 13 Nov 2020

Mutare: 11 Months Pregnancy Yields 5.1kg Baby 13 Nov 2020

Government Meets Civil Servants Over Salaries Imbroglio 13 Nov 2020

Chipezeze To Undergo Scan On Injured Knee 13 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8765 418 8090 257

Stats last updated: 13 November 2020:2220HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


