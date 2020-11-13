Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:22, 13 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Govt Tables Improved Salary Offer 13 Nov 2020
ZIMSEC Shelves Exams Setting After Payment Dispute With Examiners 13 Nov 2020
CIO Report Exposes Diamond Looting Cartels 13 Nov 2020
Chiwenga, Marry Battle For Property Far From Over 13 Nov 2020
Mutare: 11 Months Pregnancy Yields 5.1kg Baby 13 Nov 2020
Government Meets Civil Servants Over Salaries Imbroglio 13 Nov 2020
Chipezeze To Undergo Scan On Injured Knee 13 Nov 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8765
|418
|8090
|257
Stats last updated: 13 November 2020:2220HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.