<small>Stats last updated: 13 November 2020:2220HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 15 November 2020:2044HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Ginimbi Had No Child, Manager For 7 Years Speaks Out 15 Nov 2020

Pokello Nare’s Moving Tribute To The Late Ginimbi 15 Nov 2020

Goriati Pleads For The Return Of Kombis 15 Nov 2020

Wife Bashed Over Phone Number 15 Nov 2020

Several People Killed In Fiery BMW-Mercedes Benz Collision 15 Nov 2020

South Africa Says It Will Bring Bushiri Back To Face Justice 15 Nov 2020

Zdravko Logarusic Bullish Ahead Of Algeria Match 15 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
8829 476 8096 257

Stats last updated: 15 November 2020:2044HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


