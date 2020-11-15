Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 18:46, 15 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: The Kings Never Die Episode - Our episode of the week is by 2 Broke Twimbos
- Reflections: School Days, Celibacy & Church Wap by Girl in Skies.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Sadza in the Morning
Recent Zimbabwe News
Ginimbi Had No Child, Manager For 7 Years Speaks Out 15 Nov 2020
Pokello Nare’s Moving Tribute To The Late Ginimbi 15 Nov 2020
Goriati Pleads For The Return Of Kombis 15 Nov 2020
Wife Bashed Over Phone Number 15 Nov 2020
Several People Killed In Fiery BMW-Mercedes Benz Collision 15 Nov 2020
South Africa Says It Will Bring Bushiri Back To Face Justice 15 Nov 2020
Zdravko Logarusic Bullish Ahead Of Algeria Match 15 Nov 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|8829
|476
|8096
|257
Stats last updated: 15 November 2020:2044HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.