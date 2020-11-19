Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

MDC-T Considering Holding Congress Online 19 Nov 2020

Prince Edward High School Records Coronavirus Cases 19 Nov 2020

ZESA’s New Tariffs And Powerbands 19 Nov 2020

Malawi Magistrate Releases Bushiri And Wife Mary 19 Nov 2020

Econet Launches Massive Christmas Promotion 19 Nov 2020

Bushiri’s R5.5M Centurion Property Forfeited To State 19 Nov 2020

“Zimbabwe Is Still Under COVID-19 Lockdown” – Police 19 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
9046 586 8195 265

Stats last updated: 19 November 2020:2121HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


