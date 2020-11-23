Pindula

+
<small>Stats last updated: 23 November 2020:1441HRS</small>
  
 
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Zimbabwe's Blood Diamond Killing Fields, is a short documentary on Zimbabwe's chaotic diamond mining that took place soon after the discovery of the precious metal in Marange.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

2-broke-twimbo-logo.png

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

ZBC To Be Directly Supported By Treasury – Govt 23 Nov 2020

White Farmers Quietly Returning To Their Farms – Biti 23 Nov 2020

MDC Alliance Condemns Toll Fee Increase 23 Nov 2020

Pravin Gordhan’s Spokesperson Resigns 23 Nov 2020

Who’s Not Somehow Linked To ZANU-PF – Mangwana 23 Nov 2020

We Are Not Burning His Clothes – Ginimbi ‘s Sister 23 Nov 2020

5 Zanu PF Top Officials In Trouble For Boycotting ED’s Visit 23 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
9220 702 8250 268

Stats last updated: 23 November 2020:1441HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


