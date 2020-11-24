Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.  
 
''This week's featured video, '''Fighting for [[Gringo]]''', is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;
* '''Featured: [https://anchor.fm/noflexxzone/episodes/Episode-14---No-Black-People-emm3kq No Black People?]'''
* '''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZDAeBYkTXE Bully Culture]''' ''by Undomesticated Podcast.''
* '''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79Fxfyt3VNU Rushaya Nyadzi...]''' ''by Undomesticated Podcast''
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Trump Agrees A Joe Biden Transition Must Begin 24 Nov 2020

PSL 2 Weeks Tourney Doubtful 24 Nov 2020

Govt Mulls Buying Certain Vehicles From Local Manufacturers 24 Nov 2020

Business Picks Up In Victoria Falls 24 Nov 2020

Expect Heavy Rains Until Saturday – MSD 24 Nov 2020

Former Top Cop Edmore Veterai Dies 24 Nov 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 23 November 2020 24 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
9220 702 8250 268

Stats last updated: 23 November 2020:1441HRS

   

