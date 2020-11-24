Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 08:25, 24 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Trump Agrees A Joe Biden Transition Must Begin 24 Nov 2020
PSL 2 Weeks Tourney Doubtful 24 Nov 2020
Govt Mulls Buying Certain Vehicles From Local Manufacturers 24 Nov 2020
Business Picks Up In Victoria Falls 24 Nov 2020
Expect Heavy Rains Until Saturday – MSD 24 Nov 2020
Former Top Cop Edmore Veterai Dies 24 Nov 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 23 November 2020 24 Nov 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|9220
|702
|8250
|268
Stats last updated: 23 November 2020:1441HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.