+
<small>Stats last updated: 24 November 2020:2152HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 19:54, 24 November 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

FOREX AUCTION: Allotments To Industry Rise 24 Nov 2020

MDC-A’s Masotsha Steps Down Over Muchehiwa Saga 24 Nov 2020

Zimbabwe Tightens Coronavirus Preventive Measures 24 Nov 2020

Econet Marginally Adjusts Voice Bundle Tariffs 24 Nov 2020

Tsitsi Dangarembga Among BBC’s 100 Influential Women 24 Nov 2020

Govt Sued Over Diarrhoea, Hepatitis B, TB At Chikurubi 24 Nov 2020

Magistrate Fumes Over Nyagura’s Delaying Tactics 24 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
9398 827 8297 274

Stats last updated: 24 November 2020:2152HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


