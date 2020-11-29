Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 64: Line 64:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 9398
+
| 9822
| 827
+
| 1075
| 8297
+
| 8472
| 274
+
| 275
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 24 November 2020:2152HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 29 November 2020:1528HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 13:30, 29 November 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

I Had A Feeling Highlanders Could Not Play Continental Football, That’s Why I left – de Jongh 29 Nov 2020

BCC Mulls Demanding Top Ups From Stands Pre-Sale Beneficiaries 29 Nov 2020

No House Built On Undesignated Land After December 2019 Will Be Spared – Garwe 29 Nov 2020

Zibagwe RDC To Give Councilors Motorbikes 29 Nov 2020

ZESA Reduces Electricity Tariffs 29 Nov 2020

Lightning Strikes Ntabazinduna Farmer’s 1000 Chickens 29 Nov 2020

Quiz: Who Is This Musician? – $100 Airtime To Be Won 29 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
9822 1075 8472 275

Stats last updated: 29 November 2020:1528HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=95000"