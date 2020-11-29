Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 13:30, 29 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
I Had A Feeling Highlanders Could Not Play Continental Football, That’s Why I left – de Jongh 29 Nov 2020
BCC Mulls Demanding Top Ups From Stands Pre-Sale Beneficiaries 29 Nov 2020
No House Built On Undesignated Land After December 2019 Will Be Spared – Garwe 29 Nov 2020
Zibagwe RDC To Give Councilors Motorbikes 29 Nov 2020
ZESA Reduces Electricity Tariffs 29 Nov 2020
Lightning Strikes Ntabazinduna Farmer’s 1000 Chickens 29 Nov 2020
Quiz: Who Is This Musician? – $100 Airtime To Be Won 29 Nov 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|9822
|1075
|8472
|275
Stats last updated: 29 November 2020:1528HRS
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.