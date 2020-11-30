Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:14, 30 November 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zemura Reveals Zim Footballer Who Influenced Him Most 30 Nov 2020
Warrants Of Arrest For Marry Chiwenga Cancelled 30 Nov 2020
Moana’s Parents Smoke The Peace Pipe 30 Nov 2020
Chamisa Plans To Build School, Hospital Frustrated By ZANU PF Councillors 30 Nov 2020
Police Recover Bones, Piece Of Skull In Tapiwa Makore Senior’s Toilet 30 Nov 2020
Covid Free Certificates & No Symptoms For Foreigners 30 Nov 2020
Mwonzora Pledges To Dialogue With Mnangagwa, Chamisa If Elected MDC-T President 30 Nov 2020
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|9950
|1192
|8482
|276
Stats last updated: 30 November 2020:2112HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.