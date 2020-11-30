Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 64: Line 64:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 9822
+
| 9950
| 1075
+
| 1192
| 8472
+
| 8482
| 275
+
| 276
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 29 November 2020:1528HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 30 November 2020:2112HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 19:14, 30 November 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zemura Reveals Zim Footballer Who Influenced Him Most 30 Nov 2020

Warrants Of Arrest For Marry Chiwenga Cancelled 30 Nov 2020

Moana’s Parents Smoke The Peace Pipe 30 Nov 2020

Chamisa Plans To Build School, Hospital Frustrated By ZANU PF Councillors 30 Nov 2020

Police Recover Bones, Piece Of Skull In Tapiwa Makore Senior’s Toilet 30 Nov 2020

Covid Free Certificates & No Symptoms For Foreigners 30 Nov 2020

Mwonzora Pledges To Dialogue With Mnangagwa, Chamisa If Elected MDC-T President 30 Nov 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
9950 1192 8482 276

Stats last updated: 30 November 2020:2112HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=95026"