Latest revision as of 18:45, 3 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Over 5 000 Police Officers Promoted 03 Dec 2020
Ndebele General Declared National Hero – 127 Years Later 03 Dec 2020
Chipinge Teacher Appeals For US$20 000 For Heart Operation In India 03 Dec 2020
Mthuli: Tendai Biti Is Completely Misinformed And Out Of Touch 03 Dec 2020
COSAFA U20 Championship: Zimbabwe, South Africa In 4-goal Thriller 03 Dec 2020
34-man Warriors Provisional Squad For CHAN Finals Named 03 Dec 2020
A Level Student Struck By Lightning Soon After Writing ZIMSEC Exam 03 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|10243
|1295
|8671
|277
Stats last updated: 3 December 2020:2043HRS
