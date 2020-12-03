Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 64: Line 64:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 9950
+
| 10243
| 1192
+
| 1295
| 8482
+
| 8671
| 276
+
| 277
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 30 November 2020:2112HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 3 December 2020:2043HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 18:45, 3 December 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Over 5 000 Police Officers Promoted 03 Dec 2020

Ndebele General Declared National Hero – 127 Years Later 03 Dec 2020

Chipinge Teacher Appeals For US$20 000 For Heart Operation In India 03 Dec 2020

Mthuli: Tendai Biti Is Completely Misinformed And Out Of Touch 03 Dec 2020

COSAFA U20 Championship: Zimbabwe, South Africa In 4-goal Thriller 03 Dec 2020

34-man Warriors Provisional Squad For CHAN Finals Named 03 Dec 2020

A Level Student Struck By Lightning Soon After Writing ZIMSEC Exam 03 Dec 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
10243 1295 8671 277

Stats last updated: 3 December 2020:2043HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=95184"