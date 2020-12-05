Pindula

&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 05:39, 5 December 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 04/12/2020 05 Dec 2020

ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices… Diesel Prices Hiked Significantly 05 Dec 2020

CBZ Freezes Marry Chiwenga’s Accounts – Report 04 Dec 2020

Marry Mubaiwa Sets Up A Twitter Account To Pour Her Heart Out 04 Dec 2020

Marry Chiwenga Seeks Permission To Seek Medical Attention In SA 04 Dec 2020

Aisha Tsimba Dies 04 Dec 2020

We Will Expel Anyone Who Commits Any Acts Of Indiscipline – Chinamasa Warns Zanu Pf Members Ahead Of DCC Polls 04 Dec 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
10547 1568 8802 281

Stats last updated: 5 December 2020:0736HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


