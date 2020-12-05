Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 05:39, 5 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 04/12/2020 05 Dec 2020
ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices… Diesel Prices Hiked Significantly 05 Dec 2020
CBZ Freezes Marry Chiwenga’s Accounts – Report 04 Dec 2020
Marry Mubaiwa Sets Up A Twitter Account To Pour Her Heart Out 04 Dec 2020
Marry Chiwenga Seeks Permission To Seek Medical Attention In SA 04 Dec 2020
Aisha Tsimba Dies 04 Dec 2020
We Will Expel Anyone Who Commits Any Acts Of Indiscipline – Chinamasa Warns Zanu Pf Members Ahead Of DCC Polls 04 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|10547
|1568
|8802
|281
Stats last updated: 5 December 2020:0736HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.