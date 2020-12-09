Pindula

+
<small>Stats last updated: 9 December 2020:1128HRS</small>
  
 
Latest revision as of 09:30, 9 December 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

ZANU PF Accused Of Hijacking ‘Pfumvudza’ Inputs 09 Dec 2020

ZIMRA Goes Back To Manual Cargo Clearance 09 Dec 2020

Mudimu Returns To Britain After Moldovan League Is Cancelled 09 Dec 2020

Father Of Murdered Zimuto Boy (9) Speaks 09 Dec 2020

Zimbabwe’s Schools Record 332 Coronavirus Cases To Date 09 Dec 2020

WATCH: Women Lament Demolition Of Homes In Budiriro 09 Dec 2020

Young Warriors Exit Cosafa Tournament With A Victory 09 Dec 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
10912 1547 9062 303

Stats last updated: 9 December 2020:1128HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


