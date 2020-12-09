Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 09:30, 9 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
ZANU PF Accused Of Hijacking ‘Pfumvudza’ Inputs 09 Dec 2020
ZIMRA Goes Back To Manual Cargo Clearance 09 Dec 2020
Mudimu Returns To Britain After Moldovan League Is Cancelled 09 Dec 2020
Father Of Murdered Zimuto Boy (9) Speaks 09 Dec 2020
Zimbabwe’s Schools Record 332 Coronavirus Cases To Date 09 Dec 2020
WATCH: Women Lament Demolition Of Homes In Budiriro 09 Dec 2020
Young Warriors Exit Cosafa Tournament With A Victory 09 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|10912
|1547
|9062
|303
Stats last updated: 9 December 2020:1128HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.