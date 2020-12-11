Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 64: Line 64:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 10912
+
| 11162
| 1547
+
| 1532
| 9062
+
| 9324
| 303
+
| 306
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 9 December 2020:1128HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 11 December 2020:2002HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 18:04, 11 December 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 11/12/ 2020 11 Dec 2020

SI 297 Of 2020: Road Motor Transportation 11 Dec 2020

SI 296 Of 2020 On Vehicle Registration And Licensing 11 Dec 2020

Transport Minister Reviews Drivers’ Licence Fees 11 Dec 2020

Budiriro Stands: ZANU-PF Land Baron Pockets US$500k 11 Dec 2020

COVID Vaccine Project Scrapped After “False-Positive” HIV Results 11 Dec 2020

Some Of The Housing Cooperatives Facing Demolitions 11 Dec 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
11162 1532 9324 306

Stats last updated: 11 December 2020:2002HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=95531"