Latest revision as of 18:04, 11 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 11/12/ 2020 11 Dec 2020
SI 297 Of 2020: Road Motor Transportation 11 Dec 2020
SI 296 Of 2020 On Vehicle Registration And Licensing 11 Dec 2020
Transport Minister Reviews Drivers’ Licence Fees 11 Dec 2020
Budiriro Stands: ZANU-PF Land Baron Pockets US$500k 11 Dec 2020
COVID Vaccine Project Scrapped After “False-Positive” HIV Results 11 Dec 2020
Some Of The Housing Cooperatives Facing Demolitions 11 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|11162
|1532
|9324
|306
Stats last updated: 11 December 2020:2002HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.