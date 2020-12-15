Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

High Court Reinstates Bhebhe, Blocks Khupe Party’s Extraordinary Congress 14 Dec 2020

SADC To Hold Extraordinary Summit On Mozambican Security Situation 14 Dec 2020

Police ‘Concerned’ With Cases Of Drowning Since Onset Of Rain Season 14 Dec 2020

‘Econet Victoria Falls Marathon A Great Success’ – Organizers, Athletes 14 Dec 2020

ED To Meet ZANU PF Security Dept Over ‘Chaotic’ DCC Polls 14 Dec 2020

Weather Update: Violent Storms, Wind & Hail Expected On 15 December 14 Dec 2020

Logarusic Adds 5 New Players To Warriors CHAN Squad 14 Dec 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
11358 1495 9554 309

Stats last updated: 15 December 2020:0652HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


