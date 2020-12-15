Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|Line 64:
|Line 64:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|}
|}
|−
<small>Stats last updated:
|+
<small>Stats last updated: December 2020:</small>
Latest revision as of 04:54, 15 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
High Court Reinstates Bhebhe, Blocks Khupe Party’s Extraordinary Congress 14 Dec 2020
SADC To Hold Extraordinary Summit On Mozambican Security Situation 14 Dec 2020
Police ‘Concerned’ With Cases Of Drowning Since Onset Of Rain Season 14 Dec 2020
‘Econet Victoria Falls Marathon A Great Success’ – Organizers, Athletes 14 Dec 2020
ED To Meet ZANU PF Security Dept Over ‘Chaotic’ DCC Polls 14 Dec 2020
Weather Update: Violent Storms, Wind & Hail Expected On 15 December 14 Dec 2020
Logarusic Adds 5 New Players To Warriors CHAN Squad 14 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|11358
|1495
|9554
|309
Stats last updated: 15 December 2020:0652HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.