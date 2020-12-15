Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 64: Line 64:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 11358
+
| 11522
| 1495
+
| 1613
| 9554
+
| 9599
| 309
+
| 310
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 15 December 2020:0652HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 15 December 2020:2233HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 20:35, 15 December 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwean-born Swansea City Starlet Suffers Serious Knee Injury 15 Dec 2020

Some Of Tapiwa Makore’s DNA Results Out 15 Dec 2020

Cabinet Approves Principle For 30% Women Quota In Local Authorities 15 Dec 2020

Econet, Cassava Bag Top Business Awards 15 Dec 2020

Forex Auction Results: Zimbabwe Dollar Firms, Rate Now ZWL$81.7368 15 Dec 2020

Hopewell Chinon’o Gets Mtetwa And Passport Back 15 Dec 2020

ZIMSEC Suspends Managers, Security Over Leaked O’ Level Exam Papers 15 Dec 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
11522 1613 9599 310

Stats last updated: 15 December 2020:2233HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=95645"