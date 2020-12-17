Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 05:58, 17 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe To Host 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 17 Dec 2020
Ten Men Arsenal Draw With Southampton 17 Dec 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 16/12/2020 17 Dec 2020
Suspended Prosecutor ‘Flees’ After Consenting To Musa Taj Abdul Bail 16 Dec 2020
CAPS United Ordered To Settle 2017 Debt In USD 16 Dec 2020
ZIMRA Goes Digital On Custom Clearance Certificates For Vehicle Imports 16 Dec 2020
MDC Alliance Voices Opposition To 30% Quota For Women In Local Authorities – Full Statement 16 Dec 2020
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|11749
|1734
|9702
|313
Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:0756HRS
Useful Pages
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.