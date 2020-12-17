Pindula

Latest revision as of 05:58, 17 December 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe To Host 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 17 Dec 2020

Ten Men Arsenal Draw With Southampton 17 Dec 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 16/12/2020 17 Dec 2020

Suspended Prosecutor ‘Flees’ After Consenting To Musa Taj Abdul Bail 16 Dec 2020

CAPS United Ordered To Settle 2017 Debt In USD 16 Dec 2020

ZIMRA Goes Digital On Custom Clearance Certificates For Vehicle Imports 16 Dec 2020

MDC Alliance Voices Opposition To 30% Quota For Women In Local Authorities – Full Statement 16 Dec 2020



Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
11749 1734 9702 313

Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:0756HRS

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


