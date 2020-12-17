Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 64: Line 64:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 11749
+
| 11866
| 1734
+
| 1716
| 9702
+
| 9836
| 313
+
| 314
 
|}
 
|}
<small>Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:0756HRS</small>
+
<small>Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:2127HRS</small>
  
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;

Latest revision as of 19:29, 17 December 2020

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Nakamba Makes First League Start Of The 2020/21 EPL season 17 Dec 2020

Mental Patient Hacks Another Mentally Challenged Man To Death In Nkayi 17 Dec 2020

ZIMSEC O’ Level Candidates Miss Agriculture Exam 17 Dec 2020

WFP Seeks US$204 Million To Provide Food Relief To Hungry Zimbabweans 17 Dec 2020

Nadolo Set For Spell On The Sidelines 17 Dec 2020

GZU ‘Sex For Marks’ Lecturer Sues Female Student For $3 Million 17 Dec 2020

MDC-T Clears Mwonzora Of Theft Charges Ahead Of Congress 17 Dec 2020



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
11866 1716 9836 314

Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:2127HRS

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=95805"