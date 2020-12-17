Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:29, 17 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Fighting for Gringo, is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
Nakamba Makes First League Start Of The 2020/21 EPL season 17 Dec 2020
Mental Patient Hacks Another Mentally Challenged Man To Death In Nkayi 17 Dec 2020
ZIMSEC O’ Level Candidates Miss Agriculture Exam 17 Dec 2020
WFP Seeks US$204 Million To Provide Food Relief To Hungry Zimbabweans 17 Dec 2020
Nadolo Set For Spell On The Sidelines 17 Dec 2020
GZU ‘Sex For Marks’ Lecturer Sues Female Student For $3 Million 17 Dec 2020
MDC-T Clears Mwonzora Of Theft Charges Ahead Of Congress 17 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|11866
|1716
|9836
|314
Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:2127HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.