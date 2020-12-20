''This week's featured video, ''' Amai ''', is a song done by [[Charlie Kay]] appreciating the work done by mothers .

''This week's featured video, ''' Fighting for [[Gringo]] ''', is a short documentary on the problem of film piracy in Zimbabwe .

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Featured Video Of the Week Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Amai, is a song done by Charlie Kay appreciating the work done by mothers.

This Week's Podcasts This Week's Podcasts

Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.

Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast

Recent Zimbabwe News Recent Zimbabwe News

20 Dec 2020 20 Dec 2020 20 Dec 2020 20 Dec 2020 20 Dec 2020 20 Dec 2020 20 Dec 2020







Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths 11866 1716 9836 314

Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:2127HRS

Useful Pages

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



