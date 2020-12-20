Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.  
 
==[[File:Video Icon.png|40px|link=]] Featured Video Of the Week==
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CACc3jdsyv8||||frame|}}
  
''This week's featured video, '''Amai''', is a song done by [[Charlie Kay]] appreciating the work done by mothers.
  
 
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Video Icon.png Featured Video Of the Week

This week's featured video, Amai, is a song done by Charlie Kay appreciating the work done by mothers.

   

Audio-icon.png This Week's Podcasts

   

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

OPINION: It’s Time To Stop The Rot In Our Country – The Standard 20 Dec 2020

OPINION: Zim’s Deepening Human Rights Crisis Under The Cover Of Lockdown – The Standard 20 Dec 2020

Chaos Rocks Khupe ‘s Camp 20 Dec 2020

5 Reasons You Should Visit Kariba This Festive Season 20 Dec 2020

Injiva Troops In For The Holidays As Traffic Increase At Beitbridge Border Post 20 Dec 2020

Govt Renames Excelsior Primary School In Vumba Joshua Nkomo School 20 Dec 2020

Chitando Sued For ‘Grabbing’ 8 Gold Rich Mining Claims In Mberengwa 20 Dec 2020



Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
11866 1716 9836 314

Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:2127HRS

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


