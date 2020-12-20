Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
{{#ev:youtube|https://./||||frame|}}
Latest revision as of 11:36, 20 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Amai, is a song done by Charlie Kay appreciating the work done by mothers.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
OPINION: It’s Time To Stop The Rot In Our Country – The Standard 20 Dec 2020
OPINION: Zim’s Deepening Human Rights Crisis Under The Cover Of Lockdown – The Standard 20 Dec 2020
Chaos Rocks Khupe ‘s Camp 20 Dec 2020
5 Reasons You Should Visit Kariba This Festive Season 20 Dec 2020
Injiva Troops In For The Holidays As Traffic Increase At Beitbridge Border Post 20 Dec 2020
Govt Renames Excelsior Primary School In Vumba Joshua Nkomo School 20 Dec 2020
Chitando Sued For ‘Grabbing’ 8 Gold Rich Mining Claims In Mberengwa 20 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|11866
|1716
|9836
|314
Stats last updated: 17 December 2020:2127HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.