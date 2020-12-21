Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:51, 21 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Amai, is a song done by Charlie Kay appreciating the work done by mothers.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
PICTURES: Nyasha Mushekwi Weds 21 Dec 2020
FULL TEXT: Old And Worn Out US Dollar Notes Do Not Expire – RBZ 21 Dec 2020
Forex Auction Results: Rate Now ZWL$81.7688 21 Dec 2020
Govt Gives The Khupe’s Camp $14.9 Million 21 Dec 2020
Newsday’s Reporter Charles Laiton Dies 21 Dec 2020
Moana Was Buried Like A Dog – Moana’s Mother 21 Dec 2020
ZAPU Regrets Signing The Unity Accord With Zanu PF 21 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|12325
|1981
|10024
|320
Stats last updated: 21 December 2020:2149HRS
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.