Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 18:37, 27 December 2020
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Featured Video Of the Week
This week's featured video, Amai, is a song done by Charlie Kay appreciating the work done by mothers.
This Week's Podcasts
- Featured: No Black People?
- Bully Culture by Undomesticated Podcast.
- Rushaya Nyadzi... by Undomesticated Podcast
Recent Zimbabwe News
WATCH: Khupe, Mwonzora Confrontation At Congress 27 Dec 2020
PICTURES: MDC T Congress At HICC 2020 27 Dec 2020
Fifty Babies Born On Christmas Day In Harare 27 Dec 2020
BITI: Mafume Arrested For Exposing Capture Of Councils 27 Dec 2020
Govt: Building Houses For Chiefs Isn’t Sustainable 27 Dec 2020
Hopewell Chin’ono Questions Chamisa’s Appointments 27 Dec 2020
Loga Wants Tino, Ekambi, Depay Combination Cloned For Zim 27 Dec 2020
Recently Updated Profiles
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|13077
|2135
|10593
|349
Stats last updated: 27 December 2020:2037HRS
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.