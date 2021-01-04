Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.  
 
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.  
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
 
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
==Useful Pages==
 
==Useful Pages==

Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Manchester City Outclass Chelsea At Stamford Bridge 04 Jan 2021

ZIFA Begs Govt To Allow CHAN, FC Platinum Preps 04 Jan 2021

Leaked Phone Call Audio: Trump Pressures Officials To Change Election Results 04 Jan 2021

Zimbabwe Embassy In South Africa Reduces Operations 04 Jan 2021

Govt Urged To Suspend Remaining Examinations 04 Jan 2021

PSG Appoints New Coach After Sacking Thomas Tuchel 04 Jan 2021

Zimbabwe Coronavirus Cases In Significant Jump 04 Jan 2021



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


