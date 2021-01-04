Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
==Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]==
{| class="wikitable"
==Useful Pages==
Welcome to Pindula. This is a site to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Manchester City Outclass Chelsea At Stamford Bridge 04 Jan 2021
ZIFA Begs Govt To Allow CHAN, FC Platinum Preps 04 Jan 2021
Leaked Phone Call Audio: Trump Pressures Officials To Change Election Results 04 Jan 2021
Zimbabwe Embassy In South Africa Reduces Operations 04 Jan 2021
Govt Urged To Suspend Remaining Examinations 04 Jan 2021
PSG Appoints New Coach After Sacking Thomas Tuchel 04 Jan 2021
Zimbabwe Coronavirus Cases In Significant Jump 04 Jan 2021
Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.