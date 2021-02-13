Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Deliberates On State Capture 13 Feb 2021

Veteran Traditional Leader Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu Dies 13 Feb 2021

Nigel Chanakira Loses Brother In Freak Accident 13 Feb 2021

New Political Party, ZANC Emerges In Zimbabwe 13 Feb 2021

Ecocash Announce Planned System Maintenance 13 Feb 2021

Govt Orders Schools To Reduce 2021 Boarding Enrolment 13 Feb 2021

Report On Cartels Crucial For US Sanctions On Zimbabwe – ND 13 Feb 2021



Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


