Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
m
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 3: Line 3:
  
 
<DynamicPageList>
 
<DynamicPageList>
 +
category=COVID19
 +
category=events
 
namespace=mainspace
 
namespace=mainspace
 
count=5
 
count=5

Revision as of 01:53, 13 February 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

No pages meet these criteria.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Brokenness Personified: Hopewell Posts Picture Of Ex-Police Boss 12 Feb 2021

US Economist Blames Corruption For State Of Zimbabwean Infrastructure 12 Feb 2021

Massive RBZ Loans From Afreximbank Since 2017 12 Feb 2021

Chisumbanje Trio Caught With 2.3t Of Mbanje (Cannabis) 12 Feb 2021

China Bans BBC Over A “Slew Of Falsified Reporting” 12 Feb 2021

Global Club Football Top 40 Rankings By FiveThirtyEight 12 Feb 2021

Chris Mutsvangwa Disowns Another Twitter Account 12 Feb 2021



Recently Updated Profiles

   

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=99286"