Latest revision as of 19:02, 18 February 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
PICTURES: Ghana Adopts African Design Attire For School Uniforms 18 Feb 2021
Tino Kadewere Could Play At Real Madrid Or Barcelona – Ex-Club 18 Feb 2021
32-Year-Old Police Officer Arrested For Taking A Bribe 18 Feb 2021
“No COVID-19 Jab, No Job” – Vatican City Tells Workers 18 Feb 2021
President Mnangagwa Mourns Rtd Commissioner Mpofu 18 Feb 2021
Hero Status For Soul Jah Love Spark Tribalism Debate 18 Feb 2021
ED Confers Liberation Hero Status On Soul Jah Love 18 Feb 2021
Recent Events
Zimbabwe Covid-19 Vaccination Plan 1,600 × 898
Zimbabwe Cabinet Reshuffle February 2021 1,857 × 1,207
Victoria Falls Tourist Accident 780 × 438
Thompson Dondo Death 750 × 1,224
Tendai Savanhu Death 260 × 194
Soul Jah Love Death 800 × 745
SB Moyo Death 400 × 499
Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.