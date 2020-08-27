|description=Wellence Mujuru is a prominent social media influence in Zimbabwe. He posts regularly to his Twitter and Facebook where he has a significant following. Wellence Mujuru is often mistaken for being Joice Mujuru's son.

Controversy

Mujuru has been accused misrepresenting facts by claiming he is a consultant at the United Nations on his social media. Reports claimed this not to be the case. [1]

In October 2018 it was reported that Wellence Mujuru had defrauded some people through an organisation called Rwisa Cancer which turned out to not be a registered organisation. According to reports Mujuru misrepresented. The reports cited one Albert Nyarugwe who apparently confirmed on Facebook that Wellence Mujuru (alias Alex Zimbo, Dionne Chasa) defrauded people of at least US $13,000 through the fake organization.[2]

Personal Life

In 2018 it was reported that Mujuru is the son of Joel Mujuru, a ZESA contractor in Chinhoyi and his official address is a White City, Chinhoyi address. Joel Mujuru is cousins with the late politician Solomon Mujuru.

Mujuru's marital status is not known and his networth is unclear too.