😔 I don't write this with bitterness but with concern. Big Brother have you ever review how much impact your online news platform has on people's lives. By posting unverified information or the other side of the story you can destroy lives. I remember the day before yesterday when I asking people to donate towards Patson's medical treatment and a lady started allegeding that Zimeye reported Patson Dzamara 😭 has received full medical cover (which was untrue) and that zvatakuita takubira vanhu mari 😔. It detered a lot of people from donating apa he desperately needed that money to start operation. Please please try by all means to post verified information. Ini chaiye up until now from your news platform you accused me of stealing 15k USD among other allegations an allegation that had no witness , no evidence,no arrest its been 3 years no1 has came forward to say ndine ndakabirwa Mari naWellence . Some people believed you and l have to carry that false allegation for the rest of my life. Hazvina hazvo mhosva but in conclusion Please use your platform wisely sometimes its having an impact in people's lives. God Bless<ref name="wj1">Wellence Mujuru, [https://www.facebook.com/WellenceMujuru/posts/2628146837288178 ?__cft__[0]=AZUyA58Byp7sy0iE_rn6vQu8OuTAkiVflN_33upex9oxXyo9FbwsAZEAAxS98wYx58T3X0QBYM5GLeh5hkNquAAtLds0WiVzG8FBFkQXaw5iWsBwnQ-UDg_loZC0Vli-Dh0&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R Dear Simba Chikanza ], ''Facebook, Published: 26 Aug 2020, Retrieved: 27 Aug 2020''</ref></blockquote>

