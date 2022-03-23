In '''2022''', '''Wellington Chikombo''', while a student at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] was running for Member of Parliament for [[Glen Norah]] Constituency for [[CCC]] , had been a [[Harare]] City Councillor and Chair of the Human resources Sub-Committee ('''2016'''), and was [[MDC]] Provincial Chairman for [[Harare Province]].

See Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).



Personal Details

Born: 4 August 1981, Buhera.



School / Education

3 November 2019 - Present (2022): Student University of Zimbabwe,



Service / Career

In 2016, Wellington Chikombo was MDC provincial chairman for Harare. He said "the Mnangagwa administration had failed to provide leadership. He said instead of uniting people, the government had always found excuses to inflict pain to its citizens."

Events

In October 2016, Cllr. Wellington Chikombo, Chair of the CoH Human Resources Sub-Committee, said they were un-happy with the situation, where many workers had not been paid and the issue of giving them stands in exchange for outstanding salaries was before Council. [1]

In March 2021, Wellington Chikombo was named as one to those whose cars parliament sought to re-posses. [2]