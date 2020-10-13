Difference between revisions of "Wellington Mpandare"
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Wellington Mpandare
| name = Wellington Mpandare
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image =
|+
| image =
| image_size =
| image_size =
| alt =
| alt =
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
| native_name =
| native_name =
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
|−
| birth_name =
|+
| birth_name =
| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|1988|07|22}} -->
| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|1988|07|22}} -->
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
|Line 23:
|Line 23:
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| monuments =
| monuments =
|−
| residence =
|+
| residence =
|−
| nationality =
|+
| nationality =
| other_names =
| other_names =
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Wellington Mpandare''' is a Zimbabwean football
|+
'''Wellington Mpandare''' is a Zimbabweanfootball and the national .Together with Eddie Chivero, he is the founding member of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association.
|−
==Career==
==Career==
|+
|−
He
|+
He manager [[]] .<ref name="">[://www..co.zw/mpandare---/], '', : , , : , </ref>
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|Line 98:
|Line 100:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Wellington Mpandare- Pindula
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords= Wellington Mpandare, who is Wellington Mpandare
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:]]
|+
[[Category:]]
Latest revision as of 16:40, 13 October 2020
|Wellington Mpandare
|Born
|Wellington Mpandare
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Employer
|ZIFA
|Known for
|Being Warriors Manager
Wellington Mpandare is a Zimbabwean football administrator and was appointed the General Manager for all national teams on 13 October 2020 on a three-year contract.[1] Together with Eddie Chivero, he is the founding member of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association.
Career
He served as operations manager for the now defunct Gunners Football Club.[2] Mpandare was the team manager for the Zimbabwe National Football Team when they qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was in the same position when the locally based Warriors secured a place at the 2021 African Nations Championship.
A football enthusiast, Mpandare’s history with the sport dates back to 1998 when former Division Two side Gateway was formed. He became Gunners manager at their formation until they won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title in 2009 before rising to become the club’s operations director. Outside football, he co-owns a company that deals in industrial and mechanical spares as well as a Durban-based construction firm.[3]
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Yvonne Mangunda, [1], Zimbabwe Football Association, Published: 13 October, 2020, Accessed: 13 October, 2020
- ↑ Mpandare, Chivare fight to save their faces, Herald, published: April 23, 2013, retrieved: June 9, 2017
- ↑ Munyaradzi Madzokere, [2], The Standard, Published: 11 November, 2018, Accessed: 13 October, 2020