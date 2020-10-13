Difference between revisions of "Wellington Mpandare"

Wellington Mpandare is a Zimbabwean football administrator and was appointed the General Manager for all national teams on 13 October 2020 on a three-year contract. Together with Eddie Chivero, he is the founding member of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association.  
+
'''Wellington Mpandare''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football administrator and was appointed the General Manager for all national teams on 13 October 2020 on a three-year contract.<ref name="twitter">Yvonne Mangunda, [https://twitter.com/yvonnemangunda/status/1316040295025434627/photo/1], ''Zimbabwe Football Association, Published: 13 October, 2020, Accessed: 13 October, 2020''</ref> Together with Eddie Chivero, he is the founding member of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association.  
 
 
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 +
He served as operations manager for the now defunct [[Gunners Football Club]].<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/mpandare-chivare-fight-to-save-their-faces/ Mpandare, Chivare fight to save their faces], ''Herald'', published: April 23, 2013, retrieved: June 9, 2017</ref> Mpandare was the team manager for the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team]] when they qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was in the same position when the locally based [[Warriors]] secured a place at the 2021 African Nations Championship.
  
He served as operations manager for [[Gunners Football Club]].<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/mpandare-chivare-fight-to-save-their-faces/ Mpandare, Chivare fight to save their faces], ''Herald'', published: April 23, 2013, retrieved: June 9, 2017</ref>
+
A football enthusiast, Mpandare’s history with the sport dates back to 1998 when former Division Two side Gateway was formed. He became Gunners manager at their formation until they won the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] title in 2009 before rising to become the club’s operations director. Outside football, he co-owns a company that deals in industrial and mechanical spares as well as a Durban-based construction firm.<ref name="thestandard">Munyaradzi Madzokere, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2018/11/11/mpandare-flourishes-warriors-manager/], ''The Standard, Published: 11 November, 2018, Accessed: 13 October, 2020''</ref>
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 +
==Picture Gallery==
 +
<gallery mode="packed-hover">
 +
File:Wellington Mpandare.jpg|Wellington Mpandare
 +
File:Mpandare Wellington.jpg|Mpandare Wellington
 +
File:Mpandare (Right) with Magaya and Karuru.jpg
 +
</gallery>
  
  
Line 98: Line 100:
  
 
Wellington Mpandare
Mpandare Wellington.jpg
BornWellington Mpandare
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
Occupation
  • Football Manager
EmployerZIFA
Known forBeing Warriors Manager

Wellington Mpandare is a Zimbabwean football administrator and was appointed the General Manager for all national teams on 13 October 2020 on a three-year contract.[1] Together with Eddie Chivero, he is the founding member of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association.

Career

He served as operations manager for the now defunct Gunners Football Club.[2] Mpandare was the team manager for the Zimbabwe National Football Team when they qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was in the same position when the locally based Warriors secured a place at the 2021 African Nations Championship.

A football enthusiast, Mpandare’s history with the sport dates back to 1998 when former Division Two side Gateway was formed. He became Gunners manager at their formation until they won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title in 2009 before rising to become the club’s operations director. Outside football, he co-owns a company that deals in industrial and mechanical spares as well as a Durban-based construction firm.[3]

Picture Gallery

  • Wellington Mpandare

  • Mpandare Wellington

  • Mpandare (Right) with Magaya and Karuru.jpg



References

  1. Yvonne Mangunda, [1], Zimbabwe Football Association, Published: 13 October, 2020, Accessed: 13 October, 2020
  2. Mpandare, Chivare fight to save their faces, Herald, published: April 23, 2013, retrieved: June 9, 2017
  3. Munyaradzi Madzokere, [2], The Standard, Published: 11 November, 2018, Accessed: 13 October, 2020
