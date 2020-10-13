|description= Wellington Mpandare''' is a Zimbabwean football administrator and was appointed the General Manager for all national teams on 13 October 2020 on a three-year contract.

A football enthusiast, Mpandare’s history with the sport dates back to 1998 when former Division Two side Gateway was formed. He became Gunners manager at their formation until they won the [[ Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League ]] title in 2009 before rising to become the club’s operations director. Outside football, he co-owns a company that deals in industrial and mechanical spares as well as a Durban-based construction firm .<ref name=" thestandard "> Munyaradzi Madzokere, [ https ://www. thestandard .co.zw /2018/11/11 /mpandare- flourishes - warriors - manager /], '' The Standard , Published : 11 November , 2018 , Accessed : 13 October , 2020'' </ref>

He served as operations manager for the now defunct [[Gunners Football Club]].<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/mpandare-chivare-fight-to-save-their-faces/ Mpandare, Chivare fight to save their faces], ''Herald'', published: April 23, 2013, retrieved: June 9, 2017</ref> Mpandare was the team manager for the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team]] when they qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was in the same position when the locally based [[Warriors]] secured a place at the 2021 African Nations Championship.

'''Wellington Mpandare''' is a [[ Zimbabwean ]] football administrator and was appointed the General Manager for all national teams on 13 October 2020 on a three-year contract . <ref name="twitter">Yvonne Mangunda, [https://twitter.com/yvonnemangunda/status/1316040295025434627/photo/1], ''Zimbabwe Football Association, Published: 13 October, 2020, Accessed: 13 October, 2020''</ref> Together with Eddie Chivero, he is the founding member of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association.

Career

