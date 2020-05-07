Difference between revisions of "Wellington Nyatanga"
Wellington Nyatanga “agreed to raise a team” that took part in the 2007 Merdeka Cup tournament in Malaysia, which is believed to have had [[Warriors]] matches fixed and was investigated. He appeared in court for the allegations in 2011 together with some prominent names like [[Sunday Chidzambwa]].
|Wellington Nyatanga
|Born
|Wellington Nyatanga
|Occupation
|Football Administrator
|Known for
|Being elected to the ZIFA chairmanship in 2006.
|Predecessor
|Rafiq Khan
|Successor
|Cuthbert Dube
|Family
|Eddie Nyatanga
Wellington Nyatanga is a former Zimbabwean football administrator who was elected to the ZIFA chairmanship in 2006 beating Cuthbert Dube to the post.
Background
Wellington Nyatanga is a former ZIFA chairman and also a former chairman of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He is brother to well known Warriors fan Eddie 'Mboma' Nyatanga.[1]
Career
Nyatanga was elected to the chairmanship of the country's football governing body ZIFA in 2006. In 2012 he was the acting CEO (chief executive officer) of ZIFA before the arrival of Henrietta Rushwaya as CEO.[2]
On his playing career Nyatanga played football for Gweru United and Zimbabwe Saints.[3]
Match Fixing Allegations
Wellington Nyatanga “agreed to raise a team” that took part in the 2007 Merdeka Cup tournament in Malaysia, which is believed to have had Warriors matches fixed and was investigated. He appeared in court for the allegations in 2011 together with some prominent names like Sunday Chidzambwa.