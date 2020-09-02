Difference between revisions of "Wenceslaus Madhai"

In July 2018, Wenceslaus Madhai was elected to Ward 6 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 991 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Gutu RDC with 991 votes, beating Joseph Gonese of MDC-Alliance with 717 votes and Kefas Komboni Ngwavaira of PRC with 74 votes. [1]

