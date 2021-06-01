Difference between revisions of "West Nicholson"

West Nicholson is a village on the Bulawayo - Beitbridge Highway. The village was originally built around a gold mine. It is now a center for cattle ranching. It is in the Gwanda District. The Silalabuhwa Dam, on the Insiza River, north of the river, supplied water for irrigation schemes in the area.





Location

Lat/long: 21°4′S, 29°22′E.





History

Nicholson (gold) Mine was opened in 1900. Copper was worked in the area in 1905, but the volume was insufficient to sustain operations. Asbestos was also found.

In 1905, a rail branch reached West Nicholson from Bulawayo.

In the 1980's, canneries were operational there, mainly beef, but also fruit and vegetables.





Population

The 1969 Rhodesian Census put the population as 1 830 African, 82 European, 17 Coloureds, Total = 1 930.

See J Z Moyo High School.



Other Information

Gwanda Bus Disaster

Further Reading

