Difference between revisions of "West View Lodge, Kadoma"

West View Lodge, Kadoma has a bar and swimming pool and on site restaurant.

Contact Details

Address: 2 Old Chakari Road Kadoma
Tel: +263 26821 28968
Email: @westviewlodgekadoma
Website:

Offers / Activities

  • 19 rooms, all with en-suite bathroom.
  • Room rate includes breakfast
  • Restaurant.
  • Bar.
  • Satellite TV and WiFi.
  • Pool.
  • Elevator/Lift.
  • Large parking area.
