Difference between revisions of "West View Lodge, Kadoma"

West View Lodge, Kadoma has a bar and on site restaurant.
Contact Details
Address: 2 Old Chakari Road Kadoma
Tel: +263 26821 28968
Email: @westviewlodgekadoma
Website:
Offers / Activities
- 19 rooms, all with en-suite bathroom.
- Room rate includes breakfast
- Restaurant.
- Bar.
- Satellite TV and WiFi.
- Large parking area.