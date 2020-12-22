Difference between revisions of "West View Lodge, Kadoma"

Pindula

'''West View Lodge''', [[Kadoma]] has a bar and swimming pool and on site restaurant.  
'''West View Lodge''', [[Kadoma]] has a bar and on site restaurant.  
  
 
==Contact Details==  
 
==Contact Details==  

West View Lodge, Kadoma has a bar and on site restaurant.

Contact Details

Address: 2 Old Chakari Road Kadoma
Tel: +263 26821 28968
Email: @westviewlodgekadoma
Website:

Offers / Activities

  • 19 rooms, all with en-suite bathroom.
  • Room rate includes breakfast
  • Restaurant.
  • Bar.
  • Satellite TV and WiFi.
  • Large parking area.
