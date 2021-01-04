Difference between revisions of "Westgate Industrial Training College"
Westgate Industrial Training College in Bulawayo offers courses that produce skilled workers. It was established in June 1983 by the Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development, to fill industry’s needs for skilled employees from unclassified to class one. These employees must have attempted a trade test and thus obtained a skilled worker class level.
In addition to training, skilled workers can seek for assistance in preparing for a trade test in the Engineering trades under:
- Automotive
- Electrical
- Mechanical.
The College will endeavour to provide the theoretical knowledge and practical skills to the individual.
They work closely with industry to keep abreast of technological changes and to improve their curriculum to meet these new environments.
Location details
PO Box 1585, Bulawayo.
Steelworks Road W, cnr Ross Drive, Kopje Site, Steeldale, Bulawayo.
Tel: +263 09-74110, 09-88251 5/6/8/9, 09-77492
Fax: +263 9 77482
Email: westgateitc@gmail.com
Web site: https://sites.google.com/site/westgateitc/department
Students / Teachers / Courses
Aside from the standard techincal training courses, they also offer community Production Services courses, which are intended to improve skills in existing workshops, trade businesses and professions such as:
- Carpentry Section
- Electrical Engineering
- Catering Services
- Hairdressing
- Brick and Block laying
- Panel Beating and Spray Painting
Principal – Juma Banda
Marketing and College Publicity Chair – Mr E Matirongo
Events
2018 Vocational Training Colleges Principal for the Year Award, Megafest National Business Awards - Juma Banda
Further Reading
