'''Westridge High School''' opened to high school students in '''1999'''. It began with a Hindoo vision that all young Zimbabweans should access knowledge, be enlightened and ultimately serve others. Through their commitment and dedication the school's founding fathers (and mothers) directed their energy towards it's construction. The foundations are built on a strong work ethic, the value and potential of young people, a belief in investing in the future and financial prudence.

'''Westridge High School''' opened in 1999, based on the Hindu community. It is in Belvedere, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] .

Location

Address: Ganges Road, Ridgeview, PO Box BE 360, Belvedere.

Telephone: +263-242-741248, +263-242-741842, +263-242-741876, +263-242-778404.

VOIP: +263-8677173498, +263-8677173499.

Whatsapp (only): +263-773 093 985.

Cell:

Email: headsec@westridgehigh.co.zw, administrator@westridgehigh.co.zw.

Web: http://westridgehigh.co.zw/



History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.

Sports: Basketball, Tennis, Squash, Badminton, Hockey, Athletics, cricket and,

Table Tennis, Cross Country, Volleyball and Football.

Clubs: Animation, First Aid, Interact, Debate, Bridge, Choral, Marimba, Wildlife, Quiz, JAZ, Chess, Floral Design.



Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

