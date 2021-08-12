Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Westridge High School"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Westridge High School''' opened in 1999, based on the Hindu community. It is in Belvedere, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
+
'''Westridge High School''' opened in '''1999''', based around the [[Hindu]] community. It is in [[Belvedere]], [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
 +
 
 +
[[File:Westridge.jpg|thumb|Westridge High School badge]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 7: Line 9:
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' Ganges Road, Ridgeview, PO Box BE 360, Belvedere. <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Ganges Road, Ridgeview, PO Box BE 360, [[Belvedere]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' +263-242-741248, +263-242-741842, +263-242-741876, +263-242-778404. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' +263-242-741248, +263-242-741842, +263-242-741876, +263-242-778404. <br/>
 
'''VOIP:''' +263-8677173498, +263-8677173499. <br/>
 
'''VOIP:''' +263-8677173498, +263-8677173499. <br/>
Line 42: Line 44:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 54: Line 50:
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Westridge.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 11:39, 12 August 2021

Westridge High School opened in 1999, based around the Hindu community. It is in Belvedere, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Westridge High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Ganges Road, Ridgeview, PO Box BE 360, Belvedere.
Telephone: +263-242-741248, +263-242-741842, +263-242-741876, +263-242-778404.
VOIP: +263-8677173498, +263-8677173499.
Whatsapp (only): +263-773 093 985.
Cell:
Email: headsec@westridgehigh.co.zw, administrator@westridgehigh.co.zw.
Web: http://westridgehigh.co.zw/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Westridge High School opened to high school students in 1999. It began with a Hindoo vision that all young Zimbabweans should access knowledge, be enlightened and ultimately serve others. Through their commitment and dedication the school's founding fathers (and mothers) directed their energy towards it's construction. The foundations are built on a strong work ethic, the value and potential of young people, a belief in investing in the future and financial prudence.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.

Sports: Basketball, Tennis, Squash, Badminton, Hockey, Athletics, cricket and,
Table Tennis, Cross Country, Volleyball and Football.
Clubs: Animation, First Aid, Interact, Debate, Bridge, Choral, Marimba, Wildlife, Quiz, JAZ, Chess, Floral Design.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Westridge_High_School&oldid=109297"