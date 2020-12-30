The wetlands of the [[Eastern Districts]] in [[Manica Province]] are very important for producing power from the [[Pungwe River]] schemes such as [[Hauna Power Station (Pvt) Ltd]].

In [[Harare]] , which is built on a watershed, the wetlands to the west of Borrowdale Road and south of Arcturus Road, form the headwaters of the [[Manyame]]/[[Marimba]]/[[Gwebi]] catchment basin, on which the city is built. To the north and east of this watershed, the flow goes to the [[Mazowe River]] via the [[Umwindsi River]] system. The west/south basin is the only water source for half the population of Zimbabwe , <ref name="mv" /> as all Harare water is taken from [[Lake Chivero]] on the [[Manyame River]].

A ''' wetland ''' is a low lying marshy area and forms headwaters for rivers. Wetlands act as natural water reservoirs. Wetlands are considered important in re-charging the water table, naturally filtering and purifying the water, preventing erosion, siltation and flooding. It is considered extremely important therefore to keep wetlands intact as undisturbed wetlands act as carbon sinks, re-supply rivers and streams, and save ratepayers money, by providing a natural water purification service.<ref name="mv"> [http://www.monavalevlei.com Monavale Vlei], ''Monavale Vlei, Published:unknown , Retrieved: 22 July 2017''</ref>

In Harare, which is built on a watershed, the wetlands to the west of Borrowdale Road and south of Arcturus Road, form the headwaters of the Manyame/Marimba/Gwebi catchment basin, on which the city is built. To the north and east of this watershed, the flow goes to the Mazowe River via the Umwindsi River system. The west/south basin is the only water source for half the population of Zimbabwe,[1] as all Harare water is taken from Lake Chivero on the Manyame River.

Wetland degradation in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe's cities, especially in Harare wetlands are under threat from degradation due to construction of buildings, agriculture and general pollution. A few organisations by residents have been formed to lobby against the degradation of wetlands, amoung them;











