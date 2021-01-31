Our wetlands are under threat, not from natural causes but from human activities. These include:

*Many coastal and inland wetlands are popular for tourism and recreational activities such as swimming, boating, fishing, camping and bird-watching, e.g, [[Victoria Falls]] in Zimbabwe and Okavango Delta in Botswana.

In Zimbabwe wetlands are also known as: Matoro/Mapani (Shona);Amaxhaphozi (Ndebele). Designated Ramsar Protected Wetlands Sites in Zimbabwe:

Wetlands are an important component of Zimbabwe’s environment. This is evidenced by Zimbabwe being a Signatory to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of 1971. Zimbabwe has domesticated provisions for the protection of wetlands under the Environmental Management Act (Cap 20;27), [[Statutory Instrument]] 7 of 2007 on Environmental Management ([[Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)]] and Ecosystems Protection) Regulations and Government Gazette 380 of 2013.

The Convention on Wetlands, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971, is an intergovernmental treaty which provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. The List of Wetlands of International Importance included 2,266 Ramsar Sites in March 2016 covering over 2.1 million square kilometres globally.

The wetlands of the [[Eastern Districts]] in [[Manica Province]] are very important for producing power from the [[Pungwe River]] schemes such as [[Hauna Power Station (Pvt) Ltd]].

In [[Harare]], which is built on a watershed, the wetlands to the west of Borrowdale Road and south of Arcturus Road, form the headwaters of the [[Manyame]]/[[Marimba]]/[[Gwebi]] catchment basin, on which the city is built. To the north and east of this watershed, the flow goes to the [[Mazowe River]] via the [[Umwindsi River]] system. The west/south basin is the only water source for half the population of Zimbabwe,<ref name="mv" /> as all Harare water is taken from [[Lake Chivero]] on the [[Manyame River]].

[[File:Victoria Falls Wetlands.jpg|thumb|Victoria Falls Wetlands]] A '''wetland''' is a low lying marshy area and forms headwaters for rivers. Wetlands act as natural water reservoirs. Wetlands are considered important in re-charging the water table, naturally filtering and purifying the water, preventing erosion, siltation and flooding. It is considered extremely important therefore to keep wetlands intact as undisturbed wetlands act as carbon sinks, re-supply rivers and streams, and save ratepayers money, by providing a natural water purification service.<ref name="mv"> [http://www.monavalevlei.com Monavale Vlei], ''Monavale Vlei, Published:unknown , Retrieved: 22 July 2017''</ref>

Victoria Falls Wetlands

Background

Importance of Wetlands

Wetlands are important for a number of reasons. They perform environmental functions, including:

helping to reduce the impacts from storm damage and flooding

maintaining good water quality in rivers

recharging groundwater

storing carbon

helping to stabilise climatic conditions

controlling pests

acting as important sites for biodiversity (Biodiversity in Zimbabwe).

Wetlands also provide significant economic, social and cultural benefits:

Wetlands are important for primary products such as agriculture, fisheries and forestry.

Wetlands have Indigenous cultural significance, historical significance and are important for science and education.

Wetland degradation in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe's cities, especially in Harare wetlands are under threat from degradation due to construction of buildings, agriculture and general pollution. A few organisations by residents have been formed to lobby against the degradation of wetlands, amoung them;

Drivers of wetland degradation in Zimbabwe

Agricultural activities

Commercial and residential development

road construction

resource extraction

industrial siting processes

illegal waste disposal

Cultivation of forest trees (silviculture)[2]

















