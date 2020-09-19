Difference between revisions of "Wetzone Trading"
Type
|Construction
|Industry
|Water and Sanitation
|Founded
|2013
|Founder
|Shepherd Chamboko
Wetzone Trafing' is a borehole drilling company in Zimbabwe.
Background
Established in 2013, Aqua pal started as an arm of Fluid Masters Engineering services. Our main focus was seeking working solutions to problems associated with water at both domestic and commercial levels. Wetzone has to date, a variety of services being offered to various communities around Zimbabwe. Our clientele base includes Government departments, farm, mine, rural and urban communities. We are currently working on developing into an independent entity isolated from Fluid Masters.
Vision
To foster the provision of quality and affordable engineering equipment, accessories and services in Zimbabwe and the region at large for the development of African societies.
Mission
To create lasting relationships with the corporate world through timeous, efficient and affordable service for the betterment and well-being of the society.
Services
Among others services, following are some of the services offered:
- borehole site surveying,
- borehole drilling,
- borehole maintenance
- installation of
- electric pumps
- solar pumps
- bush pumps
- elephant pumps
- booster pumps
- irrigation settings
- reserve tanks
- resuscitation of disused boreholes
- maintenance of faulty boreholes
- general plumbing
- general electrical installations
- training and advisory services on the proper and wise use of water