Difference between revisions of "Wetzone Trading"

Established in 2013, Wetzone started as an arm of Fluid Masters Engineering services. Our main focus was seeking working solutions to problems associated with water at both domestic and commercial levels. Wetzone has to date, a variety of services being offered to various communities around Zimbabwe. Our clientele base includes Government departments, farm, mine, rural and urban communities. We are currently working on developing into an independent entity isolated from Fluid Masters.

Wetzone Trafing' is a borehole drilling company in Zimbabwe.

Background

Vision

To foster the provision of quality and affordable engineering equipment, accessories and services in Zimbabwe and the region at large for the development of African societies.

Mission

To create lasting relationships with the corporate world through timeous, efficient and affordable service for the betterment and well-being of the society.

Services

Among others services, following are some of the services offered:

borehole site surveying, borehole drilling, borehole maintenance installation of

electric pumps

solar pumps

bush pumps

elephant pumps

booster pumps

irrigation settings

reserve tanks

resuscitation of disused boreholes maintenance of faulty boreholes general plumbing general electrical installations training and advisory services on the proper and wise use of water

Projects in Photos

Solar Bracket Installation

mainhole set up

Solar pump Controller set up