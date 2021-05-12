|description= Princess Wezizwe Sigcau is a member of the AmaMpondo Royal House in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. She also the mother of Zulu king Misuzulu Zulu's child Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu.

Princess Wezizwe Sigcau is a member of the AmaMpondo Royal House in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. She also the mother of Zulu king Misuzulu Zulu's child Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu.

Background

Princess Wezizwe Sigcau is the mother of Misuzulu Zulu's son Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu. [1]

Children

Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu