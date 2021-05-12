Difference between revisions of "Wezizwe Sigcau"
Princess Wezizwe Sigcau is a member of the AmaMpondo Royal House in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. She also the mother of Zulu king Misuzulu Zulu's child Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu.
Background
Princess Wezizwe Sigcau is the mother of Misuzulu Zulu's son Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu. [1]
Children
Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu
References
- ↑ PIC: MEET ZULU KING'S NEW MAKOTI, Daily Sun, Published: May 11, 2021, Retrieved: May 12, 2021